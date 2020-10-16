By Trend

The essence of the national idea of modern Armenia is to shout about an imaginary threat to the existence of the Armenian people and to manipulate historical myths, Head of the Center for Strategic Analysis of the Russian Institute for Innovative Development, well-known Russian political analyst Andrei Ivanov told Trend.

Ivanov expressed the opinion that following the results of reaching agreements on the humanitarian ceasefire regime, the position of the Armenian side will not greatly change.

“Finally, Yerevan realized that presently, Armenia will not stand a war of attrition,” the head of the center added. “Baku has always stood for a peaceful solution to the problem. Armenia will threaten to aggravate, manipulate any negotiations."

“This means that a new confrontation can erupt at any moment,” the head of the center said. "At the same time, international observers, in general, are in favor of freezing the situation. Nobody wants to understand the arguments of Baku and Yerevan, but nobody needs a war at the borders and a state of instability. It is good that a humanitarian ceasefire regime has been announced but it is bad that shooting continues.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--