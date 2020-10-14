By Trend

Baku is one of the most important and friendly capitals for Russia in the region, Russian-Israeli writer Israel Shamir wrote in social networks, Trend reports on Oct. 13.

"Many Russians live there, there are Russian schools in Azerbaijan, the relations with Russia are active," Shamir wrote.

Regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Shamir stressed that the Armenian leadership must understand that it is necessary to solve the problem with the return of Azerbaijani lands and refugees and not to postpone it.

“Despite the enormous, inhuman efforts of the Armenian lobby, everything was settled,” the writer added.

“No matter how actively Armenians tried to dehumanize Turks and Azerbaijanis, reminded all the insults that were once inflicted on Russia, fanned religious strife, called for a crusade and the liberation of Hagia Sophia, conjured in the name of all genocides, did not shy away from racist labels, used all the foul tricks to ruin the achievements of the Russian politics in the region, all in vain!” Shamir wrote.

