By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be rainless in Baku on October 13. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +13-16 °C at night, +20-23 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °C at night, + 21-23 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in some regions on October 13. It will be foggy at night and in the daytime. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +12-16 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +12-16 °C in the daytime.

The day will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

