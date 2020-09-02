By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict dry weather in Baku on September 3. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +21-24 °C at night, +29-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +20-22 °C at night, +29-31 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

North-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless during the day in some regions, but lightning and occasional rain are expected in some northern and western areas. East wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +16-21 °C at night, +28-33 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, +9-14 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime.

On September 3-4, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

