President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Čaputová.

"Dear Madame President,

I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Slovak Republic – the Constitution Day.

I believe that the friendly and cooperative relations between our countries will further develop and expand for the sake of interests of our peoples.

On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Slovakia," the letter said.

---

