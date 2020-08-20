By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku on August 21. South-east wind will blow in some places.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +19-22 °C at night, +32-35 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, tthe temperature will be +21-23 °C at night, +32-34 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 751 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 40-50 percent in the daytime.

South-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +23-24 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +24-25 °C at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be rainless during in some regions. However, rainy weather is expected in some mountainous areas. It will be foggy in the mountains in the morning. East wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +32-37 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +9-14 °C at night, +16-21 °C in the daytime.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz