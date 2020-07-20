By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan has extended until August 31 the nationwide quarantine regime in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, while relaxing some of lockdown rules, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has reported.

The country has also extended the special quarantine regime from July 20 till August 5. The current coronavirus regime was introduced on July 5 in capital Baku, as well as in Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan and Sheki regions.

The rules of the special quarantine regime have been relaxed. Thus, the regime was cancelled in Lankaran and Samukh regions as of July 20. Thus, the regions and cities with the special lockdown regime include Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Sumgayit, Yevlakh cities and Absheron district, and Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, , Siyazan and Sheki.

There is a change in the SMS permit system to control the citizens’ movement. According to the new rules, the duration of the permits have been extended from two to three hours.

The work of beauty salons and barber shops have also been resumed under the new rules.

The work of transportation, will remeain suspended over the weekends – on July 25-27 and August 1-3.

Azerbaijan registered first coronavirus case on February 28 and the quarantine regime in the country was introduced on March 24.

__

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNews