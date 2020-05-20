By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s national carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has performed a charter flight from Berlin to repatriate 188 citizens to Baku, the company’s press service reported on May 19.

All repatriated citizens have been placed under a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Some 20.000 citizens have already been repatriated to the country. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), among others.

AZAL operates charter flights to return compatriots to the country in accordance with plan defined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the third stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 18.

As of May 20, Azerbaijan has registered 3.518 COVID-19 cases and 41 coronavirus-related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 2.198.

