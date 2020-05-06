By Trend

The citizens of Azerbaijan are informed via the SMS, if they are revealed to be coronavirus-positive, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance on May 6.

Medical facilities allocated for the treatment of persons ill with coronavirus have been automated by the Agency’s Information Technology and Innovation Department.

In total, 120 test reception points and 19 laboratories are automated in the country. They are provided with computers, printers, barcode readers, and other necessary software.

The test results of patients are entered into a single database, while at a later stage the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers and other relevant government agencies get notified of the results.