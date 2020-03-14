By Trend

The MPs representing us abroad should not go there as tourists and submit a report on what they have done, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing the first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation on March 10, Trend reports.

“In general, our activities within the framework of international organizations should be more focused. The MPs representing us there should be active, should not go there as tourists and submit a report on what they have done, who they met with and what issues they raised. Sometimes it looks like tourist trips – they go, get together, talk, eat and come back. In fact, some trips are completely unacceptable. I don’t want to talk about this for a long time, but I know what is happening, what events are happening. Therefore, we must enhance the effectiveness of our international activities,” said the head of state.

“We must demonstrate our intransigence in the organizations displaying an unjustified approach towards us and bringing charges against us,” he said.

“In other words, we should not try to be nice to them, but serve the interests of our state and people. We must not step aside under the pretext that we do not want to aggravate a particular issue, but rather speak our word. We must expose a biased approach. Just as I always do, and there is ample evidence of that. You don't have to be a politician to say that,” added President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that the average citizen can see this on television.

“Look at the crimes committed by those who are trying to teach us a lesson in democracy. In the countries of Europe, which is considered to be the “cradle of democracy", right under the nose of the whole world, peaceful demonstrators are beaten up, suppressed, their eyes are hollowed out, they are killed, they are arrested. Journalists are arrested on unsubstantiated charges and cast behind bars. Everything is visible. Dogs are set against peaceful demonstrators. People are dispersed using horses. This is happening not just in one or two countries, it has acquired a large-scale nature today – practically the whole region that is trying to criticize us. Look at the attitude towards Muslim migrants! In the 21st century, they are confronted with dogs and driven into cages. And then they throw pieces of food into the cages, as if those inside were animals. What kind of an attitude is this?!” said President Ilham Aliyev.

