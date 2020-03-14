By Trend

Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has held a meeting, Trend reports.

The meeting participants held discussions on preventing the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

A number of urgent and binding measures were taken at the meeting. Instructions were given to the relevant structures in accordance with these decisions. Urgent preventive measures continue to prevent the wider spread of COVID-19.

Azerbaijan fulfills all obligations in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization on ensuring the safety of citizens.

---

