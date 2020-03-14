By Trend

Information about the limited sale of products in stores in Azerbaijan is not true, said press secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus.

He noted that the compliance with prohibitions undertaken in connection with coronavirus will be monitored by the relevant state bodies. "Citizens should also provide information to the relevant authorities about violators of the ban."

Mammadov added that information about the limited sale of products in stores is not true.

“They work as before. Cafes and restaurants will work in a special mode, since basically, there is a risk of infection with coronavirus. Pharmacies and shops will continue to operate normally.”

Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted some measures for social isolation, such as cancellation of all public events, closure of cinemas, museums and theaters, entertainment centers, gyms throughout the country and other measures.

