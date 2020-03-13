By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on March 14. It will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6-9 °C at night, 12-16 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will 7–9 °C at night, 13–15 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 762 to 754 mmHg. Relative humidity will be 65-75 percent at nigh, 50-60 percent in the daytime.

Precipitation is expected in country's northern and western regions. Snow is expected in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 5-10 °C at night, 15-20 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 1-6 °C at night, 7-11 in the daytime.

As for medical and meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

