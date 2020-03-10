By Trend

Chairpersons of parliamentary committees were elected at the first meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament of the sixth convocation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament on March 10.

MP from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Hijran Huseynova was elected chairperson of the parliamentary committee on family, women and children issues, Siyavush Novruzov - chairman of the parliamentary committee on regional affairs, Ali Huseynli - chairman of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building, Ziyafat Asgarov - chairman of the parliamentary committee on defense, security and combating corruption, Zahid Oruj – chairman of the parliamentary committee on human rights, Sadig Gurbanov – chairman of the parliamentary committee on natural resources, energy and ecology, Adil Aliyev - chairman of the parliamentary committee on youth and sports.

Bakhtiyar Aliyev was elected chairman of the parliamentary committee on science and education, Ganira Pashayeva - chairperson of the parliamentary committee on culture, Samad Seyidov - chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign and interparliamentary relations, Fazayil Ibrahimli - chairman of the parliamentary committee on public associations and religious entities, Tahir Mirkishili - chairman of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Tahir Rzayev - chairman of the parliamentary committee on agrarian policy, Musa Guliyev - chairman of the parliamentary committee on labor and social policy, Ahliman Amiraslanov - chairman of the parliamentary committee on health.

