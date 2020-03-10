By Trend

The first plenary meeting of Azerbaijan’s Parliament of the 6th convocation has begun, Trend reports on March 10.

The chairman, vice-chairmen of the Parliament, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of parliamentary committees will be elected at the meeting.

The leading New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), with the majority of votes in Parliament, nominated Sahiba Gafarova for the post of speaker of the Azerbaijan’s Parliament, and Ali Huseynli for the post of first vice speaker.

Adil Aliyev was nominated for the post of vice speaker of the Parliament from non-party deputies.

