By Trend

Today's elections were held in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan and the country's international obligations to ensure and comply with generally accepted standards, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, member of the observation mission of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly Alexander Bashkin said, Trend reports.

Bashkin noted that observers from the CIS PA took part in the opening of one polling station, and then visited several other polling stations.

"The polling stations had a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere. No offenses were observed, no complaints were received. Voters did not complain either. I know Azerbaijan’s election law well and I see that all its requirements were strictly observed," Bashkin said.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz