By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on February 8. Mild north-west wind will intensify in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 °C at night, 8-11 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 5-7 °C at night and 9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 752 mm mercury column to 757 mm mercury. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and in the daytime.

Intermittent rain, sleet, and snow are expected in the country's regions. It may be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. west wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +11-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -3 to -8 °C at night, from 0 to -3 °C in the daytime.

