The weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula on November 30.

Fog will be observed in some places at evening and in the morning. Mild southwest wind is expected to intensify in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 °C at night, 12-16 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 6-8 °C at night,14-16 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night, 50-55 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's western regions. Fog will be observed in different places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 2-6 °C at night, 13-18 °C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 °C at night, 5-10 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, mild south wind may cause anxiety in meteo-sensitive people.

