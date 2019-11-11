By Trend

Transport projects are beginning to play a key role in developing a renewed economic model, Azerbaijani MP Ilham Mammadov told Trend on Nov. 11.

"China’s growing role in the system of international relations is observed in the implementation of ambitious economic projects with the access to the new regions,” Mammadov said.

“The One Belt, One Road initiative, aimed at restoring the historic Silk Road, ensuring the supply of the Chinese products to the Western markets in several directions, serves to strengthen China’s dominance in the global economy,” the MP added.

“As the route of the project passes through Central Asia and the South Caucasus, of course, it is impossible not to take into account Azerbaijan’s obvious role within One Belt, One Road initiative,” Mammadov said.

The MP added that the initiative of the One Belt, One Road strategy, put forward by China, the biggest exporter and second importer in the world, to strengthen its trade and economic ties, also opens up new cooperation opportunities for Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan was one of the first countries which correctly assessed the opportunities created by this Chinese initiative for cooperation and joint development, and supported the strategy,” Mammadov said. “During Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China in December 2015, a memorandum of understanding on the joint promotion of Silk Road Economic Belt, which is an integral part of the One Belt, One Road initiative, was signed.”

“Azerbaijani officials have reiterated at various meetings and international events that besides the political support for this initiative, Azerbaijan is ready to make an effective contribution to its implementation through its economic potential, transport and transit capabilities,” the MP added.

The China Railway Express freight train, heading from China to Europe via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, passing Istanbul, is moving to Europe through the Marmaray tunnel.