The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Azerbaijan in October, where he will take part in the 7th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, as stated by First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Uzbekistan Sadyk Safaev, Trend reports citing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev will visit Azerbaijan for the first time as the head of Uzbekistan.

The 7th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States will be held on October 14-15 in Baku. A business forum will also be organized as part of the summit.

Earlier Trend reported that on September 14, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev ratified the Nakhichevan agreement on the establishment of a Cooperation Council for Turkic Speaking states.

Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States is an international organization uniting modern Turkic states. Its main goal is the development of comprehensive cooperation between them.

Prior to this, four states were members of the council: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

