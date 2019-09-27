By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the New Year holiday, Rosh Hashanah.

“Dear fellow countrymen! I sincerely congratulate you – citizens of our republic of Jewish origin – on the New Year holiday, Rosh Hashanah, and convey to you my most sincere wishes,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Representatives of various ethnic and religious groups, including Jews, have for centuries lived in Azerbaijan, a country known in the world as one of the centers of multiculturalism today, in the conditions of friendship, good neighborliness and tranquility. They have never been subjected to anti-Semitism and discrimination and have preserved their cultural and religious values to this day.”

“I want to note with satisfaction that the Jewish community, which is an integral part of our society, proceeds from the positions of true patriotism and Azerbaijanism and is closely involved in the great creative work and public and political processes under way in Azerbaijan for the benefit of the progress of our republic,” reads the letter.

“I am convinced that our compatriots of Jewish descent will continue to make every effort for the further prosperity of our common home - Azerbaijan. The annually celebrated Rosh Hashanah epitomizes renewal, moral purity and kindness. May this holiday bring a good mood to your life and happiness and joy to your families. Happy holiday!”

---

