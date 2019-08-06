By Trend

Turkey and Azerbaijan always support each other, Volkan Bozkir, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Turkish parliament, said.

“The relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan have no analogue,” Bozkir added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

“These relations are exemplary for the whole world,” Bozkir said, adding that it is good that such a strong fraternal country as Azerbaijan is located near Turkey.

---

