Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“We attach great importance to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom. In this regard, our mutually beneficial cooperation is satisfactory. I would like to emphasize our cooperation in the field of oil and gas production and transportation. Our successful long-term joint activity in the energy sector, large-scale transnational projects that we have implemented are a great contribution to the ensuring of global energy security.”

“I believe that together with you we will make joint efforts to develop the relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom in line with our mutual interests. I extend my best wishes to you, and wish you success in your future endeavors,” reads the letter.

