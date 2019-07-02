By Trend

A number of important decisions may be made at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, an observer from Chile Wetzig Alex told Trend on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

The issue of excluding headstones in Chile from the List of World Heritage in Danger may also be resolved, he said.

“The organization of the event impressed me and I think that everything is at the highest level,” he added.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

