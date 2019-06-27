By Laman Ismayilova

Econologists predict rainless weather in Baku. North-west wind will be followed with south-east wind in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +24°C at night and +33°C+38°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +36°C+38°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 755 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 30-35% in the daytime.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, north-west wind will be followed with south-east wind on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +24-25°C. North-west wind will be followed with south-east wind on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +26-27°C.

Rain is expected in some northern and western areas in evening. Hail is predicted. The west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be from +23°C to +28°C at night, from +35°C to +40°C in the daytime, in mountains from +13°C to + 18°C at night, and from +23°C to +28°C in the daytime.

Gilavar wind and warm temperature are expected to be inconvenient for meteo-sensitive people.

