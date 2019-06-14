By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be dry in Baku on June 15. Moderate north wind will become north-east in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +24°C at night and +28°C+33°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +29°C+31°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 30-35% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, mild north-east wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +21-22°C. North-east wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).The temperature of sea water will be +23-24°C.

Rain is expected in some northern and western regions at night. Local torrential rain, lightning and hail are predicted in some places. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

Temperature will be from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +33°C to +38°C in the daytime, in mountains from +10°C to + 15°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

