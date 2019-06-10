By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on June 11. Mild north wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +23°C at night and +28°C+33°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +29°C+31°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 762 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-45% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, south-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be +20-21°C. South-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +22-23°C.

Rain is expected in country's northern and western regions during the daytime. Showers may be observed in some places. Hail predicted. The east wind will intensify occasionally.

Temperature will be from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, in mountains from +12°C to + 17°C at night, and from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime.

On June 8-9 the mild khazri wind will blow in the Absheron Peninsula, which is a positive factor for meteo-sensitive people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz