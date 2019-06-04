By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be sunny in Baku on June 5. North-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +20°C to +25°C at night and +32°C+36°C in the daytime in Absheron and +22°C to +24°C at night and +34°C+36°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 45-55%,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Weather conditions on Absheron beaches, south-west wind will blow on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba).

The sea water temperature will be +20-21°C. South-west wind will blow on south beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). The temperature of sea water will be +22-23°C.

Intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous regions in the evening.

Lightning and hail are predicted. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places.

Temperature will be from +19°C to +24°C at night, from +34°C to +39°C in the daytime, in mountains from +15°C to + 20°C at night, and from +24°C to +29°C in the daytime.

