By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on May 24. Intermittent rain is predicted in some places.

Weak mist will be observed in different places in the morning.North-west wind will be replaced by south in the daytime.

Temperature will be from +16°C to +18°C at night and +23°C+27°C in the daytime in Absheron and +16°C to +18°C at night and +25°C+27°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 760 mm mercury column.Relative humidity will be 65-70% at night and 50-60% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However rain is expected in some northern and western regions. Torrential rain and hail are predicted in some places. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +13°C to +18°C at night, from +27°C to +32°C in the daytime, in mountains from +8°C to + 13°C at night, and from +14°C to +18°C in the daytime.

The temperature is also favorable for meteorological people.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz