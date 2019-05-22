By Trend

The meeting of Azerbaijan-Georgia border commission will be held in Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The next meeting of the Commission on delimitation of state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia will be held May 23-24 in Baku under the leadership of Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia, according to the report.

