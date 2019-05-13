By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku on May 14.

Intermittent rain is expected in some places in the morning.

Moderate north-west wind become south-east during the daytime.

Temperature will be from +14°C to +17°C at night and +22°C+27°C in the daytime in Absheron and +15°C to +17°C at night and +25°C+27°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 763 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-60% in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's regions. However, rain is expected

in the morning and in the daytime.

Showers will be observed in some places, lightning and hail are predicted. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning.

East wind will blow. Temperature will be from +14°C to +18°C at night, from +25°C to +30°C in the daytime, in mountains from +8°C to + 12°C at night, and from +15°C to +20°C in the daytime.

The temperature is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

