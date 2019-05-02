By Trend

Azerbaijani MPs, OSCE PA Vice President Azay Guliyev and Deputy Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA Tahir Mirkishili will attend a seminar in Leinsweiler municipality (Germany) jointly organized by the Bundestag and the OSCE PA, Trend reports on May 2.

The MPs will leave for Germany on May 3.

At the seminar, the participants will exchange views on the role of the OSCE activities on conflict resolution in the OSCE region including ongoing conflicts in Eurasia and the impact of transport, gas and oil projects on interstate relations and discuss other issues.

Azay Guliyev will chair the third session dedicated to mutual confidence building measures in Eurasia. In addition, the OSCE PA Vice President will deliver a report on the topic “Transport corridors in the Caucasus and Central Asia, including the New Silk Road project” at the fifth session.

As part of the visit, Guliyev will meet with MPs and the leadership of the German parliament.

The visit will end on May 8.

