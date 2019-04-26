By Laman Ismayilova

Changeably cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 27.

Mild south wind will blow. Temperature will be from +10°C to +14°C at night and +17°C+21°C in the daytime in Absheron and +12°C to +14°C at night and +18°C+21°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-50% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, short-term rain and hail are expected in some mountainous regions. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +7°C to +12°C at night, from +20°C to +25°C in the daytime, in mountains from +2°C to + 7°C at night, and from +9°C to +14°C in the daytime.

