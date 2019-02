By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the High Density Polyethylene Plant of the “SOCAR Polymer” project in Sumgait.

The head of state was informed of the plant’s activities.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the enterprise.

The head of state then met with the plant staff and posed for photographs together with them.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz