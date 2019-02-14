By Trend

Giuliano Bifolchi, a citizen of Italy, addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting for the removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

In his letter Bifolchi reaffirmed that he fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, inter alia, the laws and regulations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and emphasized that his violation of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity through Armenia was not intentional.

Furthermore, Bifolchi highlighted that his visit to the Azerbaijani territories in no way served to the promotion of the illegal authorities established in these territories of Azerbaijan which is nothing other than the result of long-lasting conflict. Expressing his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit, Bifolchi requested to remove his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and to give an authorization for his visit to Azerbaijan.

Appeal by Bifolchi was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

