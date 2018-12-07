By Trend

The OSCE extra-budgetary project on Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian region, which is ready for implementation and which will involve Azerbaijan and our Central Asian partners and potentially Afghanistan, will further strengthen connectivity between Europe and Asia, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He was speaking at the Promoting Economic Connectivity in the OSCE area Side Event.

He noted that priority area of the government of Azerbaijan is good governance in transport and trade facilitation, inter alia, through streamlining import, export and transit border procedures, introducing efficient trade formalities, which allow more transparent customs processes in transit and trade.

Particular attention is given to introduction of information technologies in trade facilitation such as e-declaration system based on e-signature principle, he said.

“One area, which I want to mention specifically is our efforts to provide a favorable, liberal investment regime for foreign companies in trade-logistics sector through creating a Free Economic Zone around the new Port of Baku,” he noted. “The objective of this Free Economic Zone is to increase the attractiveness of Azerbaijan as a regional trade-logistics hub, which will facilitate trade between Europe and Asia along numerous trade routes.”

“Among the main priorities of the government of Azerbaijan is the development of regional and trans-regional multi-modal transport corridors in partnership with other interested OSCE participating states and neighboring states,” he said.

“Among the projects contributing to the increased connectivity is the Baku-Tbilisi- Kars railway with a freight-forwarding capacity of 6-7 million tons at the first stage and its subsequent increase to 17 million tons a year. The BTK is a key segment of the emerging transcontinental corridor, called New Silk Road, which will link trans-Europe and trans-Asian railway networks and will significantly contribute to a reliable and integrated freight railway connection between Europe and Asia.”

