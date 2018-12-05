By Trend

Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament’s committee on international relations and interparliamentary ties Samad Seyidov will take part in the 12th parliamentary security forum to be held in Washington on December 6, Trend reported with reference to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The views on the work of governments and the private sector in the field of ​​countering the financing of terrorism, cybersecurity, etc. will be exchanged at the forum.

Seyidov will deliver speech on the corresponding topics.

An international conference on migration issues will be held in Rabat, Morocco on December 6-7.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament’s committee on regional affairs Arif Rahimzade will participate in the event through the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The issues of safe, regulated migration, as well as cooperation in legislative sphere will be discussed at the conference.

The global agreement on safe, regulated migration is planned to be adopted at the event.

---

