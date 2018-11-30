By Leman Mammadova

Natural growth rate decreased more than twice over past 27 years in Azerbaijan although population continues to increase.

Azerbaijan's highest natural growth rate over the past 27 years was recorded in 1990.

In 1990, the natural population growth in Azerbaijan was 140,177, and in 2017 it declined to 86,932.

For the last 27 years the natural growth rate per 1,000 people in the country has fallen to 8.9 (2017) from 19.8 in 1990.

The share of men in the growth is higher. The natural growth rate for men was 9.5 and 8.3 for women in 2017, while it made up 20.7 and 19, respectively, in 1990.

Various factors affect the natural growth of the population, mainly social, economic, national and military-political. The fact that people live in towns or villages, also has an impact. In recent years, the concentration of the population in urban areas has also affected the decrease in birth rate.

Compared to urban areas in Azerbaijan, the population's natural growth rate is higher in rural areas. In 2017, population;s natural growth in rural areas was 10.6 and 7.4 in urban areas. In 1990, in urban areas this figure was 16.9 percent, in rural areas - 23.3 percent.

In addition, an increase in the number of abortions has also played a role in the decrease of this indicator.

According to the UN, the overall population growth in Azerbaijan will continue in the next years and will reach 10.7 million by 2030. Based on the age structure of the population, natural growth in the population will decline in the future and this will result in the decline in the share of those who are under the age of 15 by 2025.

Currently, the population of Azerbaijan is about ten million. The number of citizens of the country reached 9,959,245 as of October 1, 2018. The population per square meter was 115. As many as 52.9 percent of the population lives in Baku, and 47.1 percent -- in villages. Of the total number, 49.9 percent account for men, 50.1 percent -- women.

Last year, Azerbaijani population increased by 1.05 percent and amounted to 9,827,589 in 2017, compared to 9,725,376 in 2016.

---

