By Trend

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia are successfully expanding military ties, chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler said in Baku Nov. 21.

He was speaking at the meeting with Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia.

Guler noted that the military ties of the three states have reached a strategic level.

“We will continue to make every effort to expand them,” said Guler.

“As representatives of the power structures of the three fraternal and friendly countries, we gathered in Baku today for an important meeting,” he noted. “This is our third meeting. After holding meetings in bilateral and trilateral formats, we will discuss the situation in the region. The military ties are developing successfully. I believe that very important results will be achieved at today’s meeting.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz