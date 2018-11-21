By Trend

The trilateral meeting of defense officials of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia is a vivid example of strategic cooperation, Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at the meeting of the trilateral format with chiefs of the general staffs of the Georgian and Turkish armed forces.

The minister reminded that this meeting is being held for the third time.

“The main goal of the meeting is to contribute to restoring peace and stability in the region, ensuring security of strategic economic projects being implemented by three neighboring states and deepening cooperation between the armed forces of the three states,” Hasanov said. “I am confident that the meeting will be held at a high level.”

Zakir Hasanov is holding a meeting in Baku with chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler and Chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces Vladimer Chachibaia.

