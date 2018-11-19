By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on November 20.

Rain is expected in some places at night and in the morning. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +8-11˚C at night, +14-17˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and +9-11˚C at night, +14-16˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in the afternoon.

The weather will mainly be rainless in country's regions. However, rain is expected in some northern and eastern regions at night and in the morning. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +3-8˚C at night, +11-16˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +5-10˚C in daytime.

The intensifying gilavar wind amid decline in atmospheric pressure will cause anxiety in some people.

