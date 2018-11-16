By Trend

Decisions on cooperation between the Caspian states are being fully implemented, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference Nov. 15.

She was answering Trend’s question on the progress in implementation of the agreements reached during the Caspian Sea Summit in August.

“We note with satisfaction the dynamic development of the five-sided cooperation on the Caspian Sea,” she said. “This is mainly conditioned by the significant results achieved during the fifth Caspian Summit in Aktau Aug. 12.”

“In the Caspian states, procedures have started to ratify the convention,” she said. “A meeting of the high-level working group, established to monitor various aspects of cooperation on the Caspian Sea, is being prepared. The first such meeting in this format will be held soon in Baku.”

On Aug. 12, the heads of five Caspian states signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the 5th Summit of the Heads of Caspian States in Aktau. The Convention is a historic document for the region, the work on which has been carried out for two decades since 1996.

