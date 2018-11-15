By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on November 16.

Slight fog will be observed in some places in the morning. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +7-9˚C at night, +12-15˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and +7-9˚C at night, +13-15˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 60-65% in the afternoon.

Rain is predicted in some country's regions. Fog is expected in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +6-9˚C at night, +10-15˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in daytime.

