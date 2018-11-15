By Trend

It would be probably difficult to find a sphere where the Azerbaijan-Belarus relations would not develop, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich said.

Akhramovich made the remarks in the meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“The trade between our countries has increased by more than three times,” the ambassador said. “Azerbaijan’s export to the Republic of Belarus exceeds the indicators of last year, which was also a year of progress, by 50 percent. I absolutely agree with you that it would be probably difficult to find a sphere where our relations would not develop – from industry and agriculture to high technology. There is a good momentum in humanitarian cooperation. There is mutual growth in tourism, sport and cultural exchanges. Azerbaijani and Belarusian actors often perform in the most prestigious theaters and concert studios of each other.”

“We are getting ready for your visit to Belarus,” he added. “Preparations are well underway and are in the spotlight of our governments. I think that the agreements and projects prepared for signing will give a new impetus to our cooperation.”

“Belarus and Azerbaijan are open to cooperation with each other,” Akhramovich said. “I am pleased to note that you, Mr. President, and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are always guided by the principle that our cooperation, both bilateral and multilateral, should have a constructive beginning and not be aimed against other countries or blocs. Both you and the president of Belarus always strive to ensure that the development of relations with other countries should be based on the norms and fundamental principles of international law, that all conflicts are resolved in a constructive spirit, progressively and peacefully. I am pleased to note that there are certain advances in this direction.”

“We can always count on the support of our Azerbaijani friends, including international formats,” he said. “Similarly, we always support Azerbaijan at various international platforms – through the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe. Therefore, we will be very glad to see you in the Republic of Belarus. I think that the visit, especially at a time of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, will give an even stronger impetus to the ongoing development of our bilateral relations.”

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz