By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather will stay in Baku on November 15.

Slight fog and drizzle are predicted in some places in the morning. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +6-9˚C at night, +10-13˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula and +6-8˚C at night, +11-13˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm; relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 60-65% in the afternoon.

Rain is expected in some country's regions. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-8˚C at night, +10-15˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in daytime.

