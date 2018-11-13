By Trend

The main motto and direction of Azerbaijan is the development of human capital and there is hope that Azerbaijan will soon achieve growth and development in human capital, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said at the presentation of the project "Development of Inclusive Education for Children with Disabilities" on Nov. 12.

Thanks to the cooperation within the project, a big number of children with disabilities will have the opportunity to receive education, Jankauskas said.

He noted that everyone has the right to participate in public life on the basis of the acquired knowledge and skills, to receive an inclusive education, to be involved in training.

Jankauskas stressed that each person can contribute to the creation of modern Azerbaijani society.

"Our main goal is to change attitudes towards children with disabilities. This is not an easy issue. We, as the European Union, will work together in this direction," Jankauskas added.

---

