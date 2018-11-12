By Trend

The results of the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Astana should be regarded as defeat of Armenian diplomacy, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend.

He said that the release of Yuri Khachaturov from the post of the CSTO secretary general dispelled Armenia’s intention to dominate this organization.

“Khachaturov held this position for only half a year, and his goal was to stay in that position for another half a year,” Nasirov noted. “However, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that this position shouldn’t be held by a representative of Armenia, but by a representative of Belarus. Perhaps this issue will be resolved during the organization’s meeting in St. Petersburg.”

“The summit in Astana was also remembered by the fact that despite all the efforts of the Armenian side, a document was signed as part of the CSTO that defines the legal status of an observer country and a partner,” the Azerbaijani MP said. “In fact, the CSTO, considering the place and importance of Azerbaijan in the region, makes changes in its charter and defines the state status of an observer at this organization. This document was prepared in the interests of Azerbaijan. This fact is clear evidence of the next defeat of Armenia.”

The MP also noted that in the process of settlement the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh process, Armenia, based on the capabilities and potential of the CSTO, constantly threatened Azerbaijan.

“However, the last summit demonstrated that Armenia’s hopes regarding this organization are illusory,” Nasirov added. “In reality, the CSTO seeks close cooperation with Azerbaijan.”

He noted that the results of the summit demonstrate that all the tactical moves of the new leadership of Armenia towards Azerbaijan don’t bring any result.

“The results of the CSTO summit once again showed that Azerbaijan is treated with great respect and trust everywhere,” said Nasirov.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz