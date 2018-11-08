By Trend

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting with the command staff of the Azerbaijani Army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message on Nov. 8.

The meeting that was held with participation of the deputies of defense minister, commanders of the branches of troops, chiefs of the main departments, departments and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of the Army Corps also involved the commanders of formations stationed in the front line zone and other responsible officers via video communication.

The minister of defense brought to the military personnel the tasks assigned by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijani Army, and gave specific instructions on the timely and qualitative solution of issues arising from these tasks within the troops.

The minister of defense instructed to focus on the continuous control of troops and the proper organization of interoperability with the use of the latest, including space technologies in the course of the Command-Staff War Games.

Referring to the situation on the front line, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted the importance of paying particular attention to improving the combat capability of troops, the level of combat readiness of military personnel, discipline and vigilance in organizing and carrying out combat duty, and the completion of preparatory work for the winter period.

Congratulating the personnel on the occasion of the State Flag Day and the Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the defense minister instructed to hold a high-level Open Doors Day for parents and relatives of soldiers, as well as military oath ceremonies in all military units.

---

