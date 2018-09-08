Trend:

Azerbaijani MP, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Azay Guliyev will visit Uzbekistan on September 10, the Azerbaijani Parliament's Office said Sept. 8.

In Uzbekistan’s Dushanbe city, he will take part in a conference entitled "Role of Parliaments in Attracting Afghanistan for Cooperation in Central Asia through Preventive Diplomacy", which will take place through the UN.

During the event, Guliyev will deliver a report on the OSCE PA's policy on Central Asia and Afghanistan, the projects being implemented in this direction, the role and prospects of parliamentary diplomacy in the field of cooperation and dialogue between the regional countries.

During the visit, a meeting with the speaker of the parliament is planned to be held to discuss the further cooperation issues between the OSCE PA and Uzbekistan.

The visit will end on September 13.