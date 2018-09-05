By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologist predict changeable cloudy, mostly dry weather in Baku on September 6.

North-east wind will be replaced with mild south-east wind in the afternoon.



The temperature on the peninsula will be +18-21˚C at night, +27-30˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +18-20˚C at night, + 28-30˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758mm; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

Short rain is predicted in some mountainous areas in the morning and evening. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +15-20˚C at night, +28-33˚C in daytime, +10-15˚C in mountains at night, +18-23˚C.

